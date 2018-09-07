The key to meaningful High Holy Days: Humility

Joke: How many therapists does it take to change a lightbulb? Only one, but the bulb must also want to change.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – We choose to see a therapist when we realize that we need help narrowing the gap between where we are in our lives and where we want to be. We realize that we are not the man or woman, husband or wife, parent, or simply the human being that we know we are supposed to be. The therapist pushes us, and, if successful, we peel away the masks of deception and get to our core. We are brutally honest with ourselves.

There is a trait that is at the heart of therapy. It is the basis for all 12 of the 12 steps in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). It is humility.

These Days of Awe are our annual visit to the therapist. Yes, a professional would help, but we can accomplish a lot on our own with real introspection. What we get out of these days will depend in large part with how humble we are in preparing for them.

What is humility? The VIA Institute on Character, which is dedicated to bringing the science of character strengths to the world, explains humility as follows: “A common misconception is that humility involves having a low self-esteem, a sense of unworthiness, and/or a lack of self-focus. However, true humility involves an accurate self-assessment, recognition of limitations, keeping accomplishments in perspective, and forgetting of the self. Humble people do not distort information to defend or verify their own image, and they do not need to see – or present – themselves as being better than they actually are.”

More succinctly, in the words of Bill Wilson (co-founder of AA) humility is, “the clear recognition of what and who we really are, followed by a sincere attempt to be what we can be.” Humility is being honest with ourselves.

Humility is exalted throughout Jewish tradition. Moses is lauded as a “very humble man” (Numbers 12:3), and Micah (6:8) teaches that humility is one of the three essential character traits that God seeks of human beings. According to the Talmud (Sanhedrin 88b), “Who is the one destined to receive a place in the World-to-Come? It is one who is modest and humble.”

Our tradition emphasizes humility, because being humble is a common human challenge. Why is it so difficult? In Deuteronomy, Chapter 9, Moses warns the Israelites that when they come to take possession of the Land of Israel “say not to yourselves, ‘The Lord has enabled us to possess this land because of our virtues.’” Why, asks Abravanel, the 15th century Portuguese scholar and statesman, does Moses say this? And he explains: people tend to attribute their successes to themselves.

When things are going well, we give ourselves too much credit. We fail to realize the love, support and kindness of spouses and parents. We overlook the conditions in society. We do not see the Divine influence in life’s goodness. In short, human beings have a tendency to be not fully honest in their assessments.

So too with the process of self-accounting and reflection as we prepare for the Days of Awe. We can overstate our achievements and understate our flaws. We vindicate ourselves, while assigning blame to others. Humility is a clear recognition of who we are, what we have done, and how it has impacted others.

To achieve the goodness in life that we seek, some of us will schedule an appointment with a therapist. Many more of us will yearn for these High Holy Days to have a positive impact on our lives. We will try during this holiday season to make a turn in our lives, to move slightly closer to the life we aspire to live. To achieve this result, we will need humility. We must accurately assess ourselves, recognize our limitations, and keep our accomplishments in perspective. May we have the courage to do so, and may our humility bring us a good and sweet new year.

L’shana tova,

By Rabbi Michael Ragozin

