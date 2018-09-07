The willies

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – What is it about certain sounds that make our flesh tingle and our hair stand on end? Fingernails scratching a blackboard – even thinking of that unmistakable sound is enough to make your skin crawl. Some people call this sensation “gooseflesh,” or “chills,” but I prefer “the willies.” Whatever you call it, by all indications, it seems to be a universal phenomenon. Fingernails on a blackboard is probably the most impressive example, but many men and women get the willies from the squeal of balloon skins, Styrofoam, magic markers, subways or brakes, the cracking of knuckles, or the hum created when someone runs a finger around the rim of a wine glass.

Scientists can only speculate as to why we get the willies, although most neurologists agree that it is probably a distant echo of some ancient flight-or-fight response. Many researchers believe that these sounds appeal to very ancient parts of our brain. Some built-in mechanism, perhaps 50,000 years old, says that we should be concerned about the sounds we are hearing, but we simply no longer remember why.

Next week, a particularly unique sound will resonate throughout Jewish houses of worship the world over. But this sound will not grate on our nerves. It will be remarkably pleasing, inexplicably familiar, yet it is a sound as ancient as humanity itself. It is the sounding of the shofar!

As early as the days of the Bible, the prophet Amos observed, “Shall the shofar be sounded in the city, and the people not tremble?” (Amos 3:6) Even in that ancient time, the blasts we will hear clearly affected our people in deep, intrinsic ways. In a uniquely Jewish sense, it gave them the willies!

The Bible relates the meaning of the shofar blast to the theme of a coronation. “The Lord ascends His throne amidst a loud sound,” declares the Psalmist. “God rises amidst the sound of the shofar.” (Psalms. 47:6) Rosh Hashanah celebrates the beginning of Creation. And so the Shofar blasts, by re-enacting the coronation of God, commemorate the anniversary of creation, when there came to be a world over which God could rule.

In the days of our Biblical ancestors, the shofar was also used as a call to battle. In our own generation, the shofar remains a call to battle as we fight against the forces of darkness and evil. We continue to fight the battle declared by the prophets of Israel for social justice, for human liberty, for well-being and for peace.

But sometimes, the shofar calls us to a battle that is within, against the enemy that is our own self.

How difficult it is to change our lives for the better, to realize our vision of who we could possibly become. Achieving the highest potential within us comes only after years of hard work, and in fact, the struggle never really comes to an end. So on Rosh Hashanah, we re-arm for the battle, and the sound of the shofar awakens within us the strength to continue forward.

Jewish tradition also links the sound of the shofar to the story of the Binding of Isaac. On Rosh Hashanah, we will read the story of how God tested Abraham by seeing if Abraham would be willing to prove his faith in God by agreeing to sacrifice his beloved son, Isaac. Abraham passes the test, so at the last minute, God instructs Abraham, instead, to offer up a ram, which had been caught up by its horns in nearby thicket. So the shofar calls to mind that moment and that ram, and it is as if we say to God: remember Abraham, how he loved and trusted in you, and how you promised to be good to his descendants? Well, we are his descendants; we’re part of the same family, so please remember us for blessings in the coming New Year!

Finally, the shofar not only recalls our past, but in the same instant, it carries us forward into the future. In Jewish tradition, the tekiah gedolah, the heroic final blast, symbolizes human liberation, the dawning of a Messianic Era of wholeness and peace. In the words of Isaiah, “On that day, the Great Shofar shall be sounded” (Isaiah 27:13) There will come a time when the battles, within ourselves and throughout the world, will be over and won. As we hear the tekiah gedolah, we lift our eyes to catch a glimpse of that still hope yet to be realized. And if for a moment we can seize that vision, then perhaps we will have the hope, the faith, and the courage to bring that day a step closer by the choices we make and by the way we live during the coming, New Year.

L’shanah tovah tikatevu!

By Rabbi David Meyer,

Rabbi David Meyer is the spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead.