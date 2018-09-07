There is purpose and there is justice

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – In the collection of maxims and teachings called Pirkei Avot (Ethics of our Fathers) we encounter a teaching by a rabbi named Eleazar Hakappar (late 2nd-early 3rd century of the Common Era.) He used to say:

“Those who are born will die, and those who are dead will live.

And those who are alive will be judged so they may know, make known and have knowledge that God is the Creator, The Founder, the One who understands all.

God is the judge, God is the witness, God is the plaintiff, and in the future God will pass judgment. Blessed is God before whom there is no unfairness, no forgetfulness, no favoritism, no bribery, because all is already God’s and you should know that everything is being accounted for. Don’t let the evil inclination let you think that the grave will be a reprieve for you.

For against your will you are formed,

And against your will you are born,

And against your will you will live,

And against your will you will die,

And against your will you give a judgment and account before the Majesty of Majesties, the Holy Blessed One.”

The words of Rabbi Eleazar Hakappar contain so much of the essence of what the Days of Awe are to the Jewish people even until these times.

By going through the rituals, prayers and meditations we collectively experience during these days, we are invited to stop, pay attention, remember, and surrender to the fact we come to this world and we leave this world against our will. So why fight the inevitable end our human mortality leads to? We can only be here, in acceptance and in belief in a Plan, and in resisting the fear of the Void.

Our sages constantly remind us that it is not all randomness and chaos. There is purpose and there is justice in the universe. But, and very importantly, there should also always be human justice. We are commanded to passionately pursue it – to imitate God, and therefore bring the Divine Presence into our lives.

We are also reminded there are dangers inside each of our souls, instincts or impulses that can obscure our vision and drive humanity from the world. Envy, desire and craving honor are the opposite behaviors of what the Divine expects from us. These emotions are what leads societies to disaster and revert to the barbarism that always lurks behind our civilized natures. It exiles both God and humanity together from this realm.

To live in the consciousness of awe and grasp the meanings of the High Holy Days, we need to surrender ourselves and feel as part of the wave that preceded us and the wave that will continue after us, of which we are one drop in the vast ocean of eternity.

This is not the beginning and this is not the end. Do not despair. Justice and mercy are the fabric of this reality. All is already God’s and everything is being accounted for.

To a sweet, happy and purposeful new year full of new beginnings and blessings!

By Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez

Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez is the spiritual leader of Temple Sinai in Marblehead.