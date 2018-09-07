Timeless advice

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – This summer, my wife, a veteran first-grade teacher, inspired me to see “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” the very popular documentary about the life and work of Mister Rogers. I was never a fan of the show. I had grown out of children’s programming when it began, and my own children found the faster-paced, more colorful “Sesame Street” far more appealing.

The graphics of Mister Rogers’ show were lackluster, almost amateurish. Fred Rogers’ message was seemingly dated in the fast-paced ’70s and ’80s. But because of his authenticity, sincerity and simple decency, the program was brilliantly successful.

Mister Rogers’ core philosophy was straightforward and optimistic. Originally trained as a minister, he channeled the prophetic conviction that every human being embodies a spark of goodness, the potential for love, and a worthiness that cannot and should not be undermined.

A number of movie critics noted the tears shed by audience members at the end of the film, which seemed surprising because it’s a documentary and nothing overtly sad takes place. Some reviewers suggest the emotional response has to do with our own loss of innocence. At a time of hyperpolarization and discord, when kindness and propriety have given way to coarse and threatening exchanges, we long for a time of respectful dialogue, disagreement without anger, and dissent without belittling vilification.

That sort of haven in the midst of our at times stressful, busy lives can also be found in the High Holy Days, which are fast approaching. These sacred days provide a much-needed opportunity to consider what is important and meaningful in our lives.

The message of this holiest period on the Jewish calendar is uncomplicated and straightforward. Rosh Hashanah is the reset button on our spiritual computer, and Yom Kippur is the restart key. We can strive for happier, more decent and honorable lives. The teshuvah we are bidden to embrace on the holidays is about returning and recapturing the innocence – not childish naiveté – but the sincerity, virtue and respect in our interactions, particularly with those with whom we disagree.

In a few short days, we Jews will gather in our synagogues to give thanks for our many blessings. Inspired by time-honored traditions and familiar prayers, we will plumb the deepest recesses of our souls, seeking to make our lives happier and hopefully finding ways to work to make our global neighborhood a more virtuous, respectful and peaceful place. Together, we can all (to paraphrase Mister Rogers) make the most of these beautiful days.

By Rabbi Robert S. Goldstein

Rabbi Robert S. Goldstein is the spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel of Andover.