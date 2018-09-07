Where am I?

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – As we prepare to enter the Yamim Noraim, the High Holiday season, we are called upon to do some life examination – a process, which can be inspired by one essential, timeless question. Reb Chanoch Henich of Alexander tells the following story that leads us to this very question.

There once was a fellow who was very forgetful. Indeed, his memory was so short that when he awoke each morning he could not remember where he had laid his clothes the night before. He began to not be able to sleep because he was so nervous that he wouldn’t be able to find things when he woke up.

One evening, he had a great idea. Taking pencil and paper, he wrote down exactly where he had placed each item of clothing. He placed his notes on the nightstand by his bed and quickly fell into a peaceful sleep. When he woke up, he took the notes from his nightstand and read off each item in turn. “Pants – on the back of the chair”; and there they were. He put them on. “Shirt – on bed post”; and sure enough there was his shirt. He put it on. “Hat – on desk” and there rested his hat. He placed it on his head. In a few minutes the man was completely dressed, calm, and cheery. But suddenly, a great dread came upon him.

“Yes, yes,” he said aloud. “Here are my pants, my shirt, and my cap; but … where am I?” He looked and looked and looked but he could find himself nowhere.

And that, Reb Chanoch Henich concludes, is with each of us as well. Where am I?

This is one of the existential questions we face on these High Holy Days. Not “who am I,” but “where am I” – in relationship to other people, to God, to ourselves, to all life. We may take time away from our busy lives, our checklists and schedules, our electronic gadgets and our work. While we rely on many of these things to help us function and sustain ourselves, they may also distract us. Let us endeavor to face this question, not in isolation, but in a community, as Jews all over the world observe these sacred days.

God poses a form of this question very early in our Torah, in Chapter 2 of the Book of Genesis. Adam and Eve are in the Garden of Eden enjoying life, but then a snake beguiles Eve and they eat the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Bad. God then calls to Adam and says, “Ayekah, where are you?” Now, of course, it’s God calling – God certainly knows where Adam and Eve physically are. That’s not what is being asked. We may understand this question as a prompt for Adam and Eve to ask themselves, “Where am I in relationship to God? Have I changed? Have I regretted something I did?”

The great 20th century philosopher Martin Buber teaches that this primordial and timeless question is intended for all of us, to “penetrate the human heart, but can do so only if the person allows the heart to be penetrated.” We all hide like Adam and Eve, but in hiding from this question, we hide from ourselves.

The Divine call comes to each of us. Where are you in your relationships? What needs forgiveness? Where are you in relation to yourself – what needs nurturing? Where are you in your community – how can it be nurtured or strengthened? Where are you in the sacred task of repairing this broken world?

The blast of the shofar awakens us to listen. If we can clear away all the worry and concern and tumult of life, perhaps we can hear it. Ayekah? Where are you?

May you be blessed on this day to reflect on this question, and may the answers bring you comfort, meaning, courage, and renewal.

On behalf of my family and the Temple B’nai Abraham community, I wish you l’shannah tovah umetukah, a good year, a sweet year, a year of blessings for you and your families.

By Rabbi Alison Adler

Rabbi Alison Adler is the spiritual leader of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly.