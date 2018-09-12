Daniel M. Chernoble

Daniel M. Chernoble – late of Waltham. Died on September 6, 2018.

Beloved partner of Liz Brenner for 17 years. Loving father of Samuel Chernoble, Carla Chernoble, and Jillian Chernoble. Brother of Jonathan Chernoble and Elizabeth Etigson. Grandfather of Asher and Abram.

Funeral services were officiated by the B’Nai Or Jewish Community at the First Parish Church of Waltham, 50 Church St., Waltham, on September 12. Memorial observance at his late residence on Wednesday following the service and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to the American Family Therapy Academy, c/o Jane Bardavid, 1 Barstow Road, Great Neck, NY 11021. (Torf)