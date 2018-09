Elaine (Davis) Bernstein

Elaine (Davis) Bernstein, 84 – late of Lynnfield. Died on September 7, 2018.

Beloved wife of George L. Bernstein. Daughter of the late Harry and Bessie (Falk) Davis. Sister of the late Sheldon Davis, Steven Davis, and Gertrude (Davis) Gollis. Loving aunt of Samuel Gollis, Hilary Gollis, Harry Davis, William Davis, Joel Bernstein, Gary Bernstein, Lisa Lifer, Terri Goodman, Karen Bernstein, Michael Bernstein, Linda Bernstein, their respective spouses, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on September 9, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472, or Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. (Torf)