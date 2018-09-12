Golda (Marin) Rice

Golda (Marin) Rice, 92 – late of Peabody, formerly of North Andover, Henderson, Nev., and Malden. Died on September 9, 2018.

Born in Poland, she and one sister from 10 children were the only Holocaust survivors in her family.

Devoted wife of the late Carl Rice. Beloved mother of Jack Rice, and Tova and her husband Leonard Bank. Adored grandmother of Karyn and her husband David DiNapoli, Aimee and her husband Douglas Fayle, Warren Bank, and Brian Bank. Cherished great-grandmother of Mark, Mackenzie, Jacob, Kayla, and Madison.

Services at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 251 Main St. (Route 28), North Reading, on Thursday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. Following the interment, all are invited to the Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Chelsea Jewish Hospice Care, 123 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.