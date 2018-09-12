Harriet (Shapiro) Goldberg

Harriet (Shapiro) Goldberg, 87 – late of Venice, Fla., formerly of Lowell and Hudson, N.H. Died on September 4, 2018.

Harriet Goldberg was born in Lowell in 1931. She married Henry Goldberg in 1952 and they resided in Lowell, where they raised their family. Harriet worked for Pandel Bradford of Lowell for many years before moving to Fort Lauderdale in 1988, where she worked as an office manager for a small clothing designer and also as a hospital volunteer. She moved to Venice in 2005, where she was a volunteer for the Jacaranda Library, as well as the Elephant Trunk.

She was the devoted wife of the late Lester Henry Goldberg; the beloved mother of Marcie Goldberg, and David and his wife Peggy Goldberg; adored grandmother of Corey and Kyle Goldberg; cherished great-grandmother of Alivia Goldberg; and is also survived by her close relatives and many dear friends.

Services were held at the Montefiore Cemetery, Pelham, N.H., on September 12. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL. (Goldman)