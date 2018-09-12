Judith S. (Wingert) Westerman

Judith S. (Wingert) Westerman, 83, of Peabody, entered into rest on September 8, 2018.

Judith was the beloved wife of the late Jerome Westerman. She was the devoted mother of Ann Maura Westerman Bloom and her husband David Bloom of Hudson, and Carol Beth Westerman and her partner, the late Mark Cowart of Marlborough. She leaves a cherished exchange student, Mats Christensson of Malmo, Sweden; her beloved cat, Chang; her sister-in-law Fay (Westerman) Zeramby of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Mabel Raum.

Judith lovingly worked as a teacher’s aide for children with special needs in the Peabody school system. For years, she owned and operated a successful business with her husband, planning meetings and conventions.

Judith was an avid reader and long-time member of the Bookettes of the Middleton Public Library. She made her movie debut in “Charlie,” and was very proud of that. Judith was a world traveler, Sudoku and Mahjong fanatic, expert shopper, tai chi practitioner, and an all-around beautiful person. She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Friday, September 14, 2018 at noon. Interment will follow at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial observance will follow at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of Judith to: Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 (www.northeastanimalshelter.org.). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.