Malcolm Indeck

Malcolm Indeck, 90 – late of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield. Died on September 11, 2018.

Beloved husband of Selma (Slotnick) Indeck. Devoted father of Pamela Indeck and Harvey E. Indeck. Dear brother of Harvey Indeck and his wife Dottie, and the late Albert and Bernard Indeck. Loving grandfather of Jacob Indeck and Cameron Brown. Late US Army Veteran Korean War.

Private services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, followed by burial in the Everett cemeteries. Contributions in Malcolm’s name may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Torf)