Oscar Tatel

Oscar Tatel – late of Chelsea. Died on September 8, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline E. (Jacobson) Tatel. Devoted father of Robert Tatel, and Paula Swiecicki and her husband William. Dear brother of Gloria Cutler. Loving grandfather of Joshua Swiecicki and his wife Christina, Abigail Wilk and her husband Jared, and Andrea Lustig and her husband Dan. Beloved great-grandfather of Cole and Grayson Wilk, and Gus and Rohan Lustig. Dear friend of Sharman Anderson, and Jim and Alena Nentwig. Beloved uncle of Nathan and Rachel Jacobson and other nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at the Everett Cemeteries on September 12. Contributions in Oscar’s memory may be made to Santa’s Magic Box, P.O. Box 24, Boxford, MA 01921. (Torf)