Susan (Havian) Kunian

Susan (Havian) Kunian passed away peacefully on September 8, 2018, at Villacrest Nursing home in Manchester, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Peabody on April 18, 1931, to Joseph and Victoria Havian, she was the youngest daughter of ten children. She was predeceased by her siblings Esther, Izzy, Rose, Rae, Louise, Sophie, Jackie, Victor, and Sally.

Susan grew up in Peabody and worked as a legal secretary. She got married and then raised two daughters in Framingham, whom she loved so very much, Joanie and Robin.

Susan will be most remembered as a loving person. She made everyone feel special when they walked in the room. She had an incredibly positive attitude regarding life. Even in her latter years of when her body was failing her, she would always say “I feel fantastic. Life is beautiful.” It was her mantra.

Her family thanks the staff of Villacrest Nursing Home for taking such amazing care of our mother for more than 10 years. We would also like to thank Elliot Home and Hospice for the incredible care over this past year as well.

Susan is survived by her daughter Joan Kunian and her daughter-in-law Suzanne Blackburn of Portland, Maine. She is also survived by her daughter Robin Murby of Manchester, N.H., and her son-in-law John Murby. Other survivors include her two grandchildren Amanda McQuaid and Jessica Murby, her two great-grandchildren Oryah and Skylar McQuaid, and many nieces and nephews who called her Auntie Susie.

Funeral services were held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem on September 12, followed by interment at the Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers.

Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester NH 03102. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.