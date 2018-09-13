Jonathan B. Pierce

Jonathan B. Pierce, 36, of W. Peabody, passed away on September 10, 2018.

He was the loving son of Bruce and Jennifer Pierce of W. Peabody; the adoring father of Makenna Pierce; the beloved fiancé of Vanessa Lightbown of Danvers; the proud older brother of Justin Pierce and his fiancée Taylor Castle of Peabody, and Bradley Pierce of Peabody; beloved uncle of Jackson and Logan Pierce; cherished great-nephew of Barbara Adams of Peabody, Jacqueline Zoll of Maine, and Velma Perry of Michigan. Jon is also survived by his cousins Heather, Dawn, Ruth, and Billy. He was the grandson of the late William and Mary Pierce and Solomon and A.J.Zoll, and nephew of the late Judy Marcos, William Pierce, and Jeffrey Zoll. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

A funeral service for Jon was held on September 13 at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, followed by interment at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Danvers. A gathering will then be held at the Pierce family home until 8 p.m. Shiva again will be observed at the family home on Friday, September 14, from 12-3 p.m.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Chucky’s Fight, 380 Lafayette Road, Unit 11-193, Seabrook, NH 03874. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.