Selma (Fischler) Pomeranz

Selma (Fischler) Pomeranz, 84 – late of Woburn. Died on September 15, 2018.

Devoted wife of Stanley Pomeranz. Beloved mother of Barry Pomeranz, Howard Pomeranz, Stacey Stevens and Leonard Pomeranz.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Friday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Everett. (Goldman)