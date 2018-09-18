Edith Sontz

Edith Sontz, formerly of Marblehead and Salem, passed away peacefully in Palm Beach, Fla., on September 17, 2018.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie Litvack. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman Sontz for more than 35 years before his passing in 1980.

She is survived by her loving children Joseph Sontz and his wife Risa of Delray Beach, Fla., Linda Pashman and her husband Louis of Martha’s Vineyard, and Meryl Holley and her partner Michael Lawlis of Houston, Texas; her cherished grandchildren Jennifer Sontz, Carrie Moskowitz and her husband Seth, Dan Pashman and his wife Janie, and Howard Pashman and his wife Manya; and five great-grandchildren whom she adored: Alexander Moskowitz, Rebecca Pashman, Emily Pashman, Max Pashman, and Rose Pashman. She is also survived by her dedicated caregiver Delia Pinnace.

A graveside service for Edith was held on September 21 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery in Lynn. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33428; the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Global Tzedakah Fund, 130 Center St., Box 692, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; or Harris County Animal Shelter, 612 Canino Road, Houston, TX 77076.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.