Eleanor (Snider) Broady

Eleanor (Snider) Broady, 86 – late of Peabody, formerly of Malden. Died on September 17, 2018.

Devoted wife of Sidney Broady. Beloved mother of Robyn and Neil Malatzky, Debra and Stan Czerepica, and Amy and Mark St. Pierre. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Jessica, Joshua, Jonathan, Andrew, and Tyler. Dear sister of the late David Snider. (Goldman)