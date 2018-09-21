Becoming like angels: Local Jews reflect on the Yom Kippur fast

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – It’s been said that the basic story behind every Jewish holiday is, “They tried to kill us, they failed, let’s eat.” But on Yom Kippur, it might be something more like, “We tried our best, we messed up, now we can’t eat.”

Many Jewish holidays are associated with the foods that go along with them, but Yom Kippur – when Jews are commanded to fast as a way to get closer to God on the holiest day of the year – is associated with the lack of food. The fast does not only pertain to food – Jews are expected to give up all pleasure and comfort as a way of proving to God that they’re taking their atonement seriously.

“When you’re dealing with something like the day of atonement, the day where you stand there and you ask God to forgive your sins … you prove it by giving up the joys of life,” said Rabbi Richard Perlman of Temple Ner Tamid. “It’s a way of proving that you mean what you say. The day that God is supposed to hear us, we’re not supposed to be focused on anything but that, so there’s no joy in the day.” Traditional rabbinic law includes all the prohibitions of the Sabbath, and also forbids drink, bathing, makeup, lotions, leather, sex, and according to Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez of Temple Sinai, even speech is limited to prayer.

“The act of speaking connects us with the divine,” said Rabbi Cohen-Henriquez. “Speech should be exclusive to prayers. So these long, long, long services actually become like a saturation of words that you are talking, you are singing, but it’s not things exactly of this world.” Indeed, these prohibitions are designed to elevate us out of our ordinary lives and experiences, and bring us closer to the divine, for on Yom Kippur, we are supposed to imitate angels.

With this many prohibitions in place, it is inevitable that Jews on the North Shore will have a whole range of opinions and practices. For Rebecca Rosen of Marblehead, a congregant at Temple Sinai, the fast is all encompassing. Rosen has been fasting on Yom Kippur since she was 12 (fasting typically begins after a bar or bat mitzvah, although starting at age 9, Jewish children are expected to observe abbreviated fasts), and adheres to all the restrictions. Rosen has fasted every year, and says she has never been tempted to break it. “I never do that,” she said. “It would defeat the purpose of the whole thing.” For Rosen, the main purpose of the fast is to cleanse herself of all the transgressions of the past year.

“The fasting is the cleansing of the body,” she said. “It’s taking all that was our normal life – eating, drinking, makeup, the running, talking, the this-ing, the that-ing – it’s stopped. The fasting is in order to obtain teshuva. Everybody has a transgression – there is no person who doesn’t sin.” Even though Rosen noted that when we fast, we are intentionally placing a hardship on ourselves, she also described fasting as an almost euphoric experience.

“I’m flying – I’m like on a kite,” Rosen said as she described how she felt walking home after the Yom Kippur service. “I don’t know – I feel very elated at the whole thing.”

Rabbi Perlman also described fasting as an uplifting experience. “Somehow, some way, somewhere, you’re gaining the spiritual strength through the meaning of the prayers,” he said. “The other thing is you are truly warmed up at that point. You haven’t been drinking, you haven’t been eating – all you’re doing is praying, and you’re really ready.”

Other Jews observe a more moderated fast. Betsy Mears of Beverly, who attends Congregation Sons of Israel, cuts back on what she normally eats but does not observe a complete fast on Yom Kippur.

“I can’t do all the fasting – I just can’t,” she said. “I just eat a lot less. I’ll still have coffee in the morning, I probably just try not to eat, but I always had like a banana.” For Mears, Yom Kippur is about repentance through suffering, and though she doesn’t give up food entirely, she’s still trying to stay true to both the spirit of the holiday and what’s realistic for her.

Rabbis and laypeople alike noted that while fasting is not supposed to be pleasant, people should not fast if it is dangerous to their health. This is in keeping with Jewish teaching. “The body is not ours to desecrate because it’s God’s, and we have a responsibility to take care of God’s vessel,” said Rabbi Perlman. Perlman noted that every year, he has to plead with congregants who have been advised by the doctors not to fast and yet still do, because they feel it is an essential part of the holiday.

Rosen agreed with Perlman. “Life is most important,” she said. “According to Jewish law, if you can’t fast, you’re not obligated to fast.”

That is the case for Jessie Stephens of Swampscott, who attends Temple Emanu-El. Even though she considers herself observant, and would fast if she were able to, she cannot for medical reasons. “I used to fast in high school and college and then, mainly for medical reasons, I stopped,” she said. Stephens noted that Yom Kippur can be meaningful regardless of how much or how little someone fasts. “Everyone has their own way of viewing the holiday and the symbolism associated with it,” she said.

Local doctors have tips for ensuring a safe fast. Paul Copeland, an endocrinologist from Swampscott, recommends limiting caffeine intake in the days prior to Yom Kippur because caffeine can worsen the headaches that are common during fasting. “I use Rosh Hashanah as my clue – I basically will start reducing it, and go from my two cups a day down to one and a half, and I’ll swap in decaf,” said Copeland. He also recommended people consult with a doctor about fasting if they have diabetes, heart disease, or unusual metabolic problems. If during the fast you feel unusual shakiness or lightheadedness, that may be a sign to stop fasting, or at least drink water. He also noted that napping can help.

For Karen Gruskin, a pediatrician from Marblehead, fasting is about putting oneself in a different headspace in a safe way. “There’s all sorts of beliefs that different practices put you in a more receptive modality for spirituality,” she said. “That’s the heart of why there’s a fast. To make the day different than others – to feel some deprivation and use that as a point to focus your thoughts. But particularly in Judaism, the goal is not to become ill.”