It’s a girl!

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – The Sneierson family proudly announce the birth of Sophie Isabelle to Rebecca and Sam Sneierson of Danvers on July 17, 2018.

Sophie is the granddaughter of Helaine and Bill Sneierson of Swampscott and Bethany and Dave Kramer of Huntington Woods, Michigan.

She is also the great-granddaughter of Dr. Noel and Deborah Rose of Brookline.

May she have a long and happy life!