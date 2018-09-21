James Rudolph named Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America



SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – James Rudolph, managing partner of Rudolph Friedmann LLP, has been selected as a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (CLSA). The CLSA is an invitation-only international honorary association composed of preeminent lawyers specializing in construction law and related fields.

In addition to construction law, Rudolph focuses his practice on complex business litigation; commercial transactions, including bank workouts, and matters involving creditors and debtors rights; real estate; construction law; business divorces; contract disputes; shareholder rights and employment law. Rudolph has played a significant role in numerous industry, community and nonprofit organizations. Rudolph is also a member of the board of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, the chairman of the Board of Overseers of the Anti-Defamation League, vice president of The Governor’s Academy Board of Trustees, a member of the Marblehead Zoning Board of Appeals, a member of the Board of Directors of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) Advisory Board.