Lappin Foundation helps reinvigorate Sukkot

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – When the Lappin Foundation started the Sukkat Shalom program in 2000, Sukkot was a somewhat forgotten holiday on the North Shore. While it was celebrated at synagogues, and by traditionally observant Jewish families, it was rare to see a sukkah in a person’s backyard.

But shortly after rolling out the program 18 years ago, it became apparent that a younger generation of Jews had a deep desire to connect with a holiday that brings families together and outside under the stars.

The Sukkat Shalom program provided families with a free sukkah, a lulav, and an etrog (a combination which costs around $400.) Any family who requested it received a sukkah-building kit, shipped directly to their home. Participating families were then required to attend an educational course about Sukkot.

The program was an immediate success. According to Debbie Coltin, executive director of the Lappin Foundation, 104 families signed up in just the first year. Since then, over 422 sukkahs have been distributed throughout the North Shore. Even though the Sukkat Shalom program does not run every year due to limited funding, it has aruably led to a new consciousness and excitement around the holiday of Sukkot. Not only are there more sukkahs in homes, Sukkot has become a major event on the Jewish calendar of the North Shore. Synagogues such as Ahavat Achim in Gloucester now hold “sukkah crawls,” and Congregation Shirat Hayam holds an entire Sukkot carnival, complete with a petting zoo and a ride inside a sukkah attached to a bike steered by Rabbi Michael Ragozin. While synagogues had sukkahs before the Sukkat Shalom program, the programs were not as extravagant and creative as they are today.

“It’s my opinion that the overwhelming majority of families, if not all of them, would not have a sukkah if not for Sukkat Shalom,” said Coltin. “The Lappin Foundation made it affordable, easy, accessible, and convenient for families to bring this beautiful festival home.”

Sara Lee Callahan, of Swampscott, agrees. Callahan can still remember the Sukkot celebrations of her Chelsea childhood. “My grandfather built a sukkah right into the house,” she said. “[There were] different rabbis there, all arguing different parts of the Torah, and the women would be running back and forth with food while [the rabbis] solved all the problems of the world. Sukkot was a time where people could take a breath … relax, and really discuss the Torah.”

As time went on, and more and more of Callahan’s friends moved out of Chelsea into the suburbs, she started seeing fewer sukkahs. “By the time people got to the ’50s and ’60s, they weren’t celebrating [Sukkot] anymore,” she said. In 2001, after Callahan and her family had moved to Swampscott, she started hearing about a new program called Sukkat Shalom run by the Lappin Foundation that was giving away sukkahs to families for free. She received a sukkah kit, assembled it, and then donated it to her synagogue, Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea, where it remains today.

Sharon Ariely of Swampscott has fond childhood memories of Sukkot in Israel. However, her observance of the holiday fell to the wayside for a few years until her two daughters, who attend Epstein Hillel, began asking her for a sukkah. “Lappin made it easy to receive one,” she said. “The sukkah was shipped to us directly. My husband enjoys building it with our daughters, and it is very simple and straightforward.”

Stacey Comito of Peabody always thought a sukkah was a great place for family and friends to gather. “It has become a tradition for [my husband Bob] and my son to build every year,” said Comito. “We have a large garden, and use homegrown vegetables for decorations and corn stalks for the roof from our garden. We try to have as many meals inside as possible.”

Although the Sukkat Shalom program is not subsidizing sukkahs this year, the Lappin Foundation is sponsoring PJ Library (an organization that mails a Jewish-themed book or CD each month to families with young children) programs at temples and JCCs. On Sept. 23, the Lappin Foundation and PJ Library will host a “Celebrate the Harvest at the Farm” event at the Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, which feature stories, songs, a hayride, and apple picking. On Sept. 30 at Temple B’nai Abraham, the Lappin Foundation and PJ Library will celebrate Sukkot for young families with music, stories, and a free pizza lunch. Also on Sept. 30, at the JCC of the North Shore, there will be a reading in a sukkah of “The Vanishing Gourds: A Sukkot Mystery.”

Robert Lappin, the founder and chair of the Lappin Foundation, is proud of the work that Sukkat Shalom has done. “Sukkat Shalom was created to fulfill our mission of enhancing Jewish identity across generations by providing an exciting, authentic, and positive Jewish experience for families,” he said. “Celebrating Sukkot is about getting back to our Jewish roots and experiencing and appreciating the role and power of nature through a Jewish lens.”

Celebrate Sukkot

Ahavat Achim

Sukkah Crawl

Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.

86 Middle S., Gloucester Bus will leave Temple Ahavat Achim at to go to four different sukkahs. Free. RSVP to Natalia.taaoffice@gmail.com.

Chabad of the North Shore

Sukkot Carnival

Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

44 Burrill St., Swampscott. Pizza diner, face paint, fresh lemonade, sukkah craft.

Chabad of Peabody

Sukkah Hop

Sept. 30

682 Lowell St., Peabody. Starting at Chabad of Peabody at 12:30, a trolley will travel from sukkah to sukkah. Must RSVP for trolley. $10 per person, $36 per family.

Temple Emanu-El

Decorate the Sukkah

Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Help build and decorate Sukkah, followed by lunch. $12 for families with children.

Sukkot festival service

Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Cheese and Chocolate

Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

With Shubies in Sukkah for those in 30s and 40s.

Congregation Shirat Hayam

Farm Day at Shirat Hayam

Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott. Petting zoo, pony rides, crafts, activities, sukkah, pizza. Free to community.

Temple Sinai

Discovery Center in the Sukkah

Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

1 Community Road, Members free; community $18. RSVP to susan.templesinai@gmail.com.