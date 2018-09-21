Lappin Foundation honors teens and leaders

SEPTEMBER 20, A recent multi-generational gathering of more than 300 people celebrated the best of the North Shore’s Jewish community at Lappin Foundation’s 2018 Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I) Welcome Home Event in honor of the 100 teens who went to Israel with Y2I. Some of the teens, who recently returned from their life-changing Y2I Israel Adventure, shared their post-trip reflections, expressing the positive impact of Israel on their Jewish identity.

During the event, the Foundation recognized leaders of all ages for their leadership and commitment to the Jewish community. The 2018 Y2I Award was presented to Phyllis Sagan of Swampscott in recognition of her leadership and her volunteer efforts in service to the Jewish community. Other award recipients included: Korey Cohan of Marblehead, Exceptional Teen Israel Advocate Award; Dr. Joshua Gershlak, formerly of Peabody, Notable Y2I Alumnus Award; and John P. French, of blessed memory, the Friend of Israel Award.

Foundation President Robert I. Lappin gave an inspiring speech, reminding teens to be proud of being Jewish and to stay Jewish. Lappin expressed his heartfelt thanks to parents of interfaith families for raising their children Jewish, adding they are truly his heroes.

Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure, which is generously supported by CJP, is the only fully subsidized community teen Israel experience in North America. “We are working at the highest levels of the national Jewish community and the Israeli government to replicate what we are doing in every Jewish community,” said Lappin. “The teen Israel experience is the most effective tool we have to reverse the tide of assimilation, build strong connections between Israel and the Jewish community in the Diaspora, and assure Jewish continuity.”

Registration is open for 2019 Y2I, which is open to Jewish high school sophomores and juniors who live in or are affiliated with a Jewish organization in the Foundation’s service area. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.