Ring promoted to colonel

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – Benjamin A. Ring, son of Susan and Steven Ring of Peabody, was recently promoted to colonel, US Army, at a ceremony held at Fort Gordon, GA. In addition, Colonel Ring completed his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University in 2017. He is married to Lt. Col. Ramit Ring and they have three children: Sara (16), Jacob (13) and Samuel (4). They presently live in Maryland.

Colonel Ring is a 1988 graduate of Cohen Hillel Academy and a 1992 graduate of St. John’s Prep, where he was inducted into the Prep Hall of Fame in 2004. He is a Distinguished Honor graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, with a bachelor’s in computer science. He was commissioned as an Armor Officer upon graduation in 1996.

After graduation, Colonel Ring served tours in Bosnia and Kosovo as part of the NATO Cease Fire accord and then commanded both a Headquarters company and an Armor company to include combat deployment to Iraq. Following that, he earned his master’s in Computer Science from Boston University and then taught at West Point receiving his assistant professor promotion. He then deployed to Afghanistan serving as Senior Systems Manager for Task Force 101, Regional Coalition Forces East.

His military decorations include the Defense and Army Meritorious Service Medals, the Combat Action Badge, the Parachute and Air Assault Badges and the Bronze Star for exceptional meritorious service during combat and stability operations in Iraq.

For the past 12 years, Colonel Ring has been the head coach for the US Armed Forces Judo Team. He holds a third degree black belt in Judo. During his tenure at West Point, he served as academy head judo coach and led the Academy to its first ever USA Scholastic Collegiate Judo National Championships in 2009.

Colonel Ring is a member of several technical Honor Societies and has published in both technical and leadership journals. In July, he was assigned to the United States Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) at Fort Meade, MD, where he is the Director of the Applied Research Directorate in examining the role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning systems in future military operations. In addition, he was selected to attend the Army’s War College for senior military leaders and is serving a 10-month program as a National Security Agency (NSA) Cyber Fellow.