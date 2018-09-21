Tatises embrace Epstein Hillel experience

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 – Since time immemorial September has been ushered in with new sneakers, fresh haircuts, and the excitement of the new school year. Now, more than ever, parents have an abundance of choices as to where to send their children – public, private, charter, and Jewish day schools among them. Most parents, like Renee and Alex Tatis of Swampscott, take that decision very seriously.

When their children were still in preschool at the JCC, the Tatises began to think about sending their twin daughters Adriana and Talia to Epstein Hillel School. A full year before the girls were to begin kindergarten, Renee and Alex attended the first of several events held for prospective parents. They met other families – some of whom were, like them, interfaith. They were impressed by both the school itself and the importance and philosophy of teaching not just the three R’s, but also the tools for how to be a good person. They were so struck by the sense of community and like-mindedness of the other families that it was not long before they were sold.

As the parents of twins, they did however have some specific concerns with the girls entering the same classroom.

Before committing to EHS, the Tatises shared with kindergarten teacher Barbara Sidman their top priority: the girls must be treated as individuals, not “the twins,” so they would be able to flourish. Sidman listened to their concerns and explained that every student in her classroom was unique. She reassured them that her teaching practice ensures that every child is provided with exactly what s/he need as they journey through kindergarten. Adriana and Talia would each have their own individual experiences, struggles, and triumphs. Today, Alex and Renee whole-heartedly agree that she was right.

As the new school year begins, both Adriana and Talia – now in first grade – are quick to tell you that they adore EHS; and for their part, Renee and Alex could not be happier with their choice.