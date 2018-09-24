Gerald A. “Jerry” Rabinovitz

Gerald A. “Jerry” Rabinovitz, 75 – late of Haverhill, formerly of Malden. Died on September 15, 2018.

Father of Brian Rabinovitz and Robyn and her husband George Kaplan. Grandfather of Josh and Rachel Rabinovitz, and Becah, Noah and Kaleb Kaplan. Former husband of Lois (Kotzen) Rabinovitz. Son of the late Lewis and Edith Rabinovitz. Brother of Helen Weinberg and the late Steven Rabinovitz. Companion of Elaine Parsons and special cousin to Linda and Arthur Barnstein.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on September 20. Interment in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.