Robert Martin

Robert Martin, a long time resident of Lynnfield, entered into rest on September 22, 2018. He was the son of the late Jean Buchan Martin and Albert Martin. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Kidder Martin, his wife of 56 years.

Together they had two wonderful sons: Glenn Martin, who lives in Lynnfield with his wife Sue, and Paul Martin, who lives in Londonderry, N.H., with his wife Kim. Bob adored his five grandchildren, including Chad and Tyler Martin from Lynnfield, and Allison, Zachary, and Benjamin Martin, all from Londonderry. He also leaves his loved sister and brother-in-law from Lynnfield, Eleanor and Larry Canter, and their children and grandchildren.

Bob was an engineering graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also earned an MBA from Boston University, and a law degree from Suffolk University. He worked as a senior executive for the federal government, where he had a distinguished career and made a distinctive and substantial contribution to the general welfare of his country.

He was a member of the Lynnfield school committee, a longtime well-loved scout leader of Troop 49 in Lynnfield, and led his two sons and many others to excel and become Eagle Scouts and contributing citizens. Bob was an outdoorsman, loved his Patriots season tickets, enjoyed travel and golf, and was particularly interested in the art form of post and beam construction, to the extent that he designed a barn that he was helping to build during his retirement. He treasured his many friends who returned his love and respect.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 26, at 10 a.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. Visitation following the service will be at the home of Glenn and Sue Martin. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.