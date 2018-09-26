Bernice (Gordon) (Budd) Marcus

Bernice (Gordon) (Budd) Marcus, 97 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Revere. Died on September 26, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Malcolm Marcus and the late Irving Budd.

Bernice was born, raised and educated in Revere, the daughter of the late Samuel and Celia (Diamond) Gordon. Prior to her retirement, Bernice had worked in sales at Almy’s department store. She enjoyed her home and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey Budd and her daughter-in-law Sheryl of Peabody, her daughter-in-law Stephanie Budd and her late son Lewis of Lynnfield, her grandchildren Andrew and Renee, KC and Larry, Jonathan and Anna, Joshua and Julie, Alexa, Sarah and Marc, and her great-grandchildren Bella and Lilly. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Gordon and Gabe Gordon.

Services will be held on September 27, at 11 a.m., in the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment follows in Everett. Family and friends will be gathering at the home of Jeffrey and Sheryl Budd following service until 5 p.m., continuing from 7-9 p.m., and Friday 2-5 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.