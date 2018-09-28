Alan M. Silbovitz

Alan M. Silbovitz, 68 – late of Reading, formerly of Stoneham and Peabody. Died on September 27, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Roni (Zilman) Silbovitz. Loving partner of Carol Kaplan. Beloved father of Amy and Adam Bradshaw, and Jason and Julie Silbovitz. Cherished grandfather of Ali, Jack, Evan, Cameron, Katelyn, Jacob, Jillian, and Olivia. Dear brother of Jo Ann Kriger and William McCormack, and Warren and Susan Silbovitz. Adored son of the late Hyman and Caroline Silbovitz.

Services at Temple Emmanuel, 120 Chestnut St., Wakefield, on Sunday, September 30 at 11:30 a.m. Interment follows in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Temple Emmanuel, 120 Chestnut St., Wakefield, MA 01880, or National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. (Goldman)