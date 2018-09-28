Janice N. Smith

Janice N. Smith, of Swampscott, entered into rest on September 27, 2018.

Janice was the beloved wife of Bob Smith, with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. She was the beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Bessie Blume, and the sister of the late Joyce and Saul Hirshberg of Newton, and the late Richard Smith of Swampscott.

Raised in Brighton and Newton, Janice earned a bachelor’s degree from Simmons College in Boston. After working at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Janice raised four daughters and was involved in many volunteer organizations close to her heart, including the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, where she organized golf tournaments to raise money for breast cancer cures. Janice was a generous, warm, and extremely optimistic person, who took great joy in her family and friends and lit up every room she entered. She was an active person and loved bridge, golf, tennis, and walking.

Janice is survived by her beloved husband Bob, and her daughters Debbie Fathy (Jim), Marjorie Rubin (David), Linda Smith, and Judy Smith (Jake Seagull). She will also be dearly missed by her six grandchildren: Max Fathy, Jeremy Fathy, Zachary Rubin, Jake Rubin, Samantha Metcalf, and Daniel Seagull.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m., at Temple Emanu-el, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to Temple Emanu-el of Marblehead, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)