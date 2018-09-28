Melvin Ritter

Melvin Ritter, 91 – late of Brookline, formerly of Dorchester. Died on September 27, 2018.

Loving son of the late Nat and Edith Ritter. Dear brother of Rowena Yoffe of Fla. Loving uncle of Linda-Beth St. John and her husband Jeffrey of Fla. and Howard Yoffe. Cousin of Rosalyn Epstein. Friend of Carlos Parra.

Melvin had worked for the Dept. of Defense, was a member of the US committee for employment of people with disabilities, and was appointed by George H.W. Bush to become a delegate for the US to the Vatican. He was a member of the Brookline committee for people with disabilities.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Sunday, September 30 at the Chevra Kadisha of Chelsea Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Torf)