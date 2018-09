Robert (Bob) Yudin

Robert (Bob) Yudin, 81 – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Died on September 14, 2018. He was formerly of Texas, Peabody and Lynn.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anita (London) Yudin, and his sons Joseph (Denise), and Scott (Denise). Stepfather of Kevin (Krista), Lisa (Adam), and Kimberly (Max). Grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. Brother of Marcia Smokler and Marshall Yudin (Diane).