Gerald Jay Bargman, MD

Gerald Jay Bargman, MD, 79 – late of Boxford, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., and Madison, Wisc. Passed away on September 28, 2018, due to complications from a tick-borne illness.

Dr. Bargman is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Arlene Bargman; his three children (and their spouses) Carie Bargman Roux (Pierre Roux) of France, Lisa Bargman Lower (Rick Lower) of N.C., and Todd Bargman (Deb Sanna Bargman) of Mass.; and his nine wonderful grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, Sarah, Rebecca, Matthew, Trey, Alec, Nathan, and Anna. Son of the late Louis and Bess Bargman. Brother of the late Dr. Stuart Bargman.