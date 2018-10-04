Area rabbis endorse law to protect transgender rights

OCTOBER 4, 2018 – On Nov. 6, we will have the opportunity to vote “yes” to uphold laws that protect the rights of transgender people in Massachusetts, or “no” to take them away.

Like the Massachusetts Board of Rabbis, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Community Relations Council, and as many of us already have preached or written about to our congregations, as members of the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association, we support voting “yes.”

In 2016, Governor Charlie Baker, along with a supermajority in the Massachusetts State House, signed into law that people cannot face discrimination in public places because of their gender identity. This means that a transgender person cannot be discriminated against or be refused service in a restaurant, hotel, or doctor’s office, and can use the restroom that matches their gender identity.

Yet in spite of bipartisan support, and the support of over 1,000 corporations, nonprofits, safety advocates, and law enforcement officials, Question 3 challenges the current law. One stated concern is that transgender people will harm women and girls in restrooms. This is a misconception. A study by the UCLA School of Law finds no relationship between public transgender bathroom access and crime. This law does not change the fact that anyone who assaults a person in a bathroom will be arrested, no matter their gender identity.

Others may claim that transgender people are mentally ill. In fact, mainstream medical and psychiatric authorities agree that being transgender is not a fantasy or mental illness. It’s a valid state in which one’s gender does not match what was assigned at birth. For many, simply being transgender does not cause dysfunction; it’s the social stigma and barriers to expressing identity that cause problems, and transgender people are highly prone to depression, bullying, murder, and suicide.

Those in support of the law hope that citizens will vote “yes” to ensure that transgender people continue to have safe access to public spaces. Imagine being denied treatment by a doctor based on your gender. Imagine going out to dinner and not knowing whether you could safely use the bathroom.

From the creation of the first human according to Torah, gender diversity was part of the Divine plan. In the first chapter of Genesis, God said: “Let us make Adam in our image, after our likeness,” and then, “God created Adam in His image, in the image of God He created him; male and female God created them.” The sages explain the unusual language as meaning that God created the first human being as an androgynous person, containing both male and female characteristics simultaneously.

Our Jewish legal tradition identifies no fewer than six distinct “genders,” certainly assuming the male and female, but including as well designations we now refer to as “intersex” identities. To use the classical terms of the ancient rabbis: the androgynos, one who has both male and female characteristics; the tumtum, one whose biology is unclear; the aylonit, who identifies as female at birth, but at puberty develops male characteristics; and the saris, who appears as male at birth, but later takes on more typically female biology. Based on the study of these legal texts, the Jewish understanding of gender is neither binary nor even a grid into which every person must be forced to fit. Rather, we see gender diversity as a spectrum, truly a rainbow of possibilities for reflecting the Image of God.

And what of the transgender, those people whose gender identity, expression, and behavior is different from those typically associated with their assigned sex at birth? It’s in our sacred texts. Opinions suggest that Jacob’s daughter, Dinah, was conceived with the soul of a man, but through Divine intercession, was transitioned into a woman. Likewise, the Kabbalah teaches that Abraham’s son, Isaac, was ensouled as a woman, but born as a man for the purpose of carrying forward the family’s unique covenant with God.

Our mystical traditions speak of gilgul ha-neshamot, the “cycling of souls,” essentially a form of reincarnation through which the soul of a male will enter a female body and vice-versa, a circumstance which may be remedied as a transgender.

When you go to the polls on Nov. 6, we ask that you consider what our tradition teaches and demands of us: a commitment to human dignity based in all of us being created in God’s image, and to protecting those most vulnerable.

If you want to learn more, the Beverly Multifaith Coalition is holding a forum at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St. in Beverly, which will include legal, religious, and personal perspectives as well as actions.

You can also get involved with Keshet, an organization based in Jamaica Plan dedicated to LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion in Jewish life. Visit keshetonline.org.

Let us continue to work toward the day when the dignity, safety, and respect for all is a hallmark of our community, Commonwealth, and nation.

Rabbi Alison P. Adler,

Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly

Rabbi Greg Hersh,

Temple Emmanuel, Wakefield

Rabbi David Kudan,

Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody

Rabbi Steven Lewis,

Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester

Rabbi Rim Meirowitz, Rabbi Emeritus,

Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester

Rabbi David J. Meyer,

Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead

Rabbi Richard Perlman,

Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody

Rabbi Michael Ragozin,

Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott

Rabbi Benjamin J. Resnick,

Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport