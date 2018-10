Althea Freedman

Althea Freedman, 85 – late of Palm Harbor, Fla. Died on September 29, 2018 at her residence.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Bessie (Patrick) Freedman. She is survived by her brother Selwyn “Sully” Freedman of Palm Harbor, Fla., and many nieces and nephews. (Torf)