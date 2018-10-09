George Rudolph

George Rudolph, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Wenham and Jupiter, Fla., passed away after a brief illness on October 3, 2018. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Kanter) Rudolph.

Born on May 27, 1934, he was the son of the late William J. Rudolph and Bess (Cohen) Rudolph. George was the proud father of Edward and Laurie Rudolph of Topsfield, Jodi Rudolph Tobyne of Danvers, and Kirk and Sarah Rudolph of Sarasota, Fla. Beaming grandfather of Rachel, Jake and Madison Rudolph, Derek and Shane Tobyne, and Samantha, Harrison, Carter, and Reed Rudolph. George is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was the devoted brother of the late Louis, Robert and Allen Rudolph.