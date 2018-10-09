Ruth Lunder

Ruth Lunder, 91, of Swamp­scott, entered into rest on October 4, 2018.

Born in Boston on January 6, 1927, she was the daughter of Samuel and Frances Barron. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward, Harold, and Leo. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Jerome Lunder. She was the cherished mother of Michael and Cheryl Lunder, Ellen Lunder, and Susan Lunder Burke. She was the beloved mother-in-law of Joseph Burke. Ruth was also the mother-in-law of David Aronson. She adored each of her grandchildren as they did her: Jennifer and Suraj Krishnamurthi, Jeff and Caitlin Burke, Dana Burke, Scott Lunder, Josh Lunder, Michelle Aronson, and Josh Aronson. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Tatum, Sienna and Harlow Kirshnamurthi, and Clara Burke.

Ruth was a proud alumna of Colby College, truly ahead of her time pursuing a business degree. Her love of music, reading and dance, in particular the jitterbug, added to her lively spirit. Ruthie loved to be surrounded by her family, who she always put first. Her loving and kind heart made her a friend to all.

A funeral service for Ruth was held on October 7 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Colby College. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.