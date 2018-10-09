Sylvia A. Lipnick

Sylvia A. Lipnick, 98, of Swampscott, entered into rest peacefully on October 4, 2018. She was the devoted loving wife of the late Saul E. Lipnick for 67 years. Born in Worcester on October 3, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jennie (Savatsky) Nemshin.

Sylvia was the loving mother of Dr. Michael Lipnick and his wife Randee of Delmar, N.Y., Robert Lipnick and his wife Chelina of Boca Raton, Fla., and Lori Groipen and her husband Larry of Swampscott. She was the adored grandmother of Scott Lipnick (Lauren) of New York, N.Y., Julie Herzlich (Justin) of Davie, Fla., Sari Ellis (Tim) of Seattle, Wash., Jennifer Jasilli (Nick) of Marblehead, Adam Lipnick of Albany, N.Y., and Melissa Lipnick of Miami, Fla. Sylvia was the beloved great-grandmother of Alexander “AJ” Jasilli, Zachary Jasilli and Blake Lipnick. She was the loving sister and sister-in-law of Sanford (Sandy) and Carol Nemshin, and the late Ruth and Murry Brauer and Lillian and Bob Rubin.

She was a longtime member of Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore. Sylvia enjoyed reading, cooking, tennis and traveling. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bertram House of Swampscott, FirstLight Home Care and Care Dimensions of Danvers for all the love and care provided to her.

A graveside service was held on October 7 at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907, or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were trusted to the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.