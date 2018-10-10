Mark Barry Lempert, MD

Dr. Mark Barry Lempert, 67, of Swampscott, entered into rest on October 8, 2018, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He valiantly battled Stage IV pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Samuel and Blanche (Kraft) Lempert. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Linda Lempert, with whom he shared 43 special years.

Mark loved his work as a physician and equally loved sharing his humor, quick wit, talents and passions for nature, the arts and travel with loved ones.

Those left to cherish Mark’s memory are his devoted children Amanda Lempert Pesa, her husband Patrick Pesa, and grand-pup Foxy, and Brian Lempert and his wife Myrna Gerrans Lempert. He will also be missed by his sister Janet Friedlich and her husband Leo, his sister-in-law Arlene Weiss, his many nieces and nephews, and a treasure trove of dear friends, old and new.

A memorial service/ celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Shiva will be observed, following the memorial service until 8 p.m., and on Monday, October 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.