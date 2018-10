Sylvia (Farmelant) Eisen

Sylvia (Farmelant) Eisen, 90 – late of Malden. Died on October 10, 2018.

Wife of the late Myron Eisen. Mother of Dr. Steven and Marcy Eisen and Dr. Debbi Eisen and Jonathan Bernstein. Grandmother of Marissa Eisen and Evan Eisen. Sister of the late William Farmelant and Hyman Farmelant. (Goldman)