David Reine

David Reine, 73 – late of Shrewsbury and Boca Raton, Fla. Died on October 11, 2018.

Beloved husband of Ava (Sher) Zinn and the late Norma Reine. Dear son of the late Nathan and Bea Reine. Devoted father of Andrea Reine-Wales and Jeffrey Reine and father-in-law of Kelly Reine and Brian Wales. Very proud Papa to Hannah and Alyssa Reine and his step-grandchildren, Zachary Gessman, Jacob Zinn, and Avery Zinn. Devoted friend of Jeff and Suzanne Zinn and Roy and Laura Gessman. Loving brother of the late Eileen Strier. (Goldman)