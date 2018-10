Shirley I. Cousens

Shirley I. Cousens, 98 – formerly of Peabody, Marblehead and Revere. Died on October 11, 2018.

Wife of the late Earl Cousens. Daughter of the late Herman and Rose (Sharpe) Gale. Mother of Lawrence Cousens and Corinne Yoshihara of Napa, Calif., Theodore and Diane Cousens of Calif., and Andrew and Emily Cousens of Danvers. Sister of the late Sydney Gale and the late Milton Gale.