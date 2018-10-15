Bernard Boyarsky

Bernard Boyarsky, 82 – late of Salem. Died on October 12, 2018.

Bernard was born on December 22, 1935 the son of the late Morris and Bertha (Miller) Boyarsky.

Bernard was honorably discharged from the Army after serving the country from 1959 to 1965. For many years, he was a driver for various automotive businesses on the North Shore.

Those left to cherish Bernard’s memory are his sister Claire Gauthier of Beverly, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elliot and Alfred Boyarsky. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)