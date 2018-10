Anne B. Goldstein

Anne B. Goldstein, 60, passed away on October 14, 2018 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a lengthy illness.

Born in Salem, she was the daughter of Harold and Phyllis Goldstein. Anne was raised and educated in Swampscott and lived in Lynn for over 17 years. Anne is survived by her father Harold, her sister Beth, her brother Alan, her nieces Whitney and Courtney, and her closest friends Ellen, Andrea, and Marci.