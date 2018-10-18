Arnold Spector

Arnold Spector, 87, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on October 16, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Simon) Spector, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Those left to cherish Arnold’s memory are his devoted children Ami Stix and her husband Michael of Lexington, and Jill Keogh of Fairfield, Conn.; his adoring grandchildren Benjamin and Jonathan Stix, and Olivia, Isabelle, and Ava Keogh; and his beloved dog Abigale Rose. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)