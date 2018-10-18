Rabbi Lev Friedman to hold tish on Nov. 16 in Gloucester

On. Friday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester will hold a tish that will include song, prayer, Torah study and a light supper. Rabbi Friedman founded B’nai Or Religious Fellowship of Boston in 1982. He was ordained as a rabbi by the Rabbinical School of Hebrew College in 2018. Friedman is a seasoned service leader who brings life experience, knowledge and wisdom along with beautiful music and the teachings of his teachers, Rabbis Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, Arthur Green and Ebn Leader to the Jewish community. He is also a singer-songwriter and skilled finger-style guitarist.

The event is open to the public; rsvp by Nov. 9, by calling 978-281-0739. This event is sponsored by the Paulson Foundation.