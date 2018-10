Rashi students donate clothing during Sukkot

OCTOBER 18, 2018 – As part of Sukkot, students in grades K-4 at the Rashi School in Dedham were asked to donate gently used clothing to JFS Children’s Clothing Closet. The students were excited to participate in JFS’s tzedakah project and contributed over 75 bags of clothing. The bags will be distributed to economically challenged school-age children to help them stay warm and safe this winter. Pictured is Rashi student Ben Gelber with clothing donation bags.