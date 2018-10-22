Alan M. Kalikow

Alan M. Kalikow, of Swampscott, entered into rest on October 20, 2018 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Sonia Markovits Kalikow. Devoted father of Michael Kalikow and Lisa Kalikow and her husband Peter Rosa. Cherished grandfather of Julia. The loving brother of Susan Goldberg and her husband Cappy of Natick. Dear son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Kalikow. Special uncle of several nieces and nephews and a dear cousin to his extended family.

Alan grew up in Lynn and Swampscott, graduated from Boston University and Boston University School of Law, and raised his family in Swampscott. He practiced law for nearly 50 years at Kalikow, Kalikow and Truax, the firm founded by his father Joseph.

He was a dedicated member of his North Shore community as a past president of Temple Sinai in Marblehead and as a longstanding board member at Temple Sinai and Brotherhood Credit Union. He volunteered for many years as a mediator at the Lynn District Court. He loved gardening, reading mysteries, and visiting his country cottage in New Hampshire. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Alan was held on October 22 at Temple Sinai, Marblehead, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam (Temple Beth El Cemetery section), Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Alan’s memory to Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.