Carolyn (Rutstein) Oleski

Carolyn (Rutstein) Oleski – late of Columbia, Penn., formerly of Everett. Entered into rest on October 19, 2018.

Devoted mother of Darren Oleski and his wife Judi of Chapel Hill, N.C., David Oleski and his wife Amporn of West Chester, Penn., and Daniel Oleski and his wife Lisa of Irvine, Calif. Loving daughter of Hyman Rutstein and Rose (Litman) Rutstein. Dear sister of Linda Lerner of N.Y., N.Y., and her husband the late Joseph Lerner, and Sara Winer and her husband Marc of Swampscott. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Elliot, Rachel, and Alexander Oleski.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 25 at 11 a.m., in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Rabbi Michael Ragozin officiating. Memorial observation to follow at the home of Sara and Marc Winer in Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit www.torffuneralservice.org for guestbook and directions.