Gary M. Kane

Gary M. Kane, 50 – late of Kingston, formerly of Lexington. Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2018, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the devoted husband of Tara (Graham); the loving son of Ruth (Fish) and Morton Kane; the beloved father of Abigail Kane and Alison Kane; the dear brother of Neil and Doreen Kane and Larry and Ashton Kane.

Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on October 19. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to www.bandtogetherforgary.com.