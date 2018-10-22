Selma Pearl Michelman

Selma Pearl Michelman, of Peabody, entered into rest on October 17, 2018. She was 84 years old.

Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Tessie (Armus) Erlich. She was the beloved wife of Philip Michelman for 53 years.

Selma was a kind and gracious woman who lovingly cared for her family. She was a member of Eastern Star, the Sisterhood at her Temple, belonged in the Chai Club, Hadassah and the North Shore Players group.

Those left to cherish Selma’s memory are her devoted children Evan Michelman of Peabody, Martin K. Michelman, Sr. of Peabody, and Bari Michelman-Johnson and her husband Wayne of Beverly. She was the mother of the late Sheri Michelman-Mitchell. She is also survived by her son-in-law Arthur Mitchell, and her four grandchildren Martin K. Michelman, Jr., Halle Johnson, Cole Johnson, and Nicole Michelman. She also leaves her sister Gloria Clancy and her husband Thomas Clancy of Ariz., and her sister-in-law Leonore Monsein of Revere, as well as many dear friends and relatives.

A funeral service for Selma was held on October 21 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam- Temple Israel Section, Peabody. Contributions in Selma's memory may be made to Northeast Arc, Development Office, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923.